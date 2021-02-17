Efficiency & Environment, Technology, Top Stories

999 gets a lift – Hydrogen ambulances on the way!

The NHS hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is expected to hit the streets later this year

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 17 February 2021
Image: ULEMCo

A new hydrogen-powered ambulance will hit London’s streets this autumn.

The project, named ZERRO for Zero Emission Rapid Response Operations ambulance, is funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and aims to deliver a prototype zero-emission ambulance for the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust (LAS).

The supplier of retrofitted hydrogen hybrid combustion technology ULEMCo is leading the project, the prototype of which features a hydrogen fuel cell range extender with an electric drive, low frame chassis and lightweight ambulance body.

Promech Technologies has provided the new vehicle with its battery technology solution.

The project, which is currently in the build phase, is expected to be tested in London later this year.

Amanda Lyne, Managing Director of ULEMCo, said: “Given the energy need of the NHS ambulance duty cycle, it seems clear that hydrogen fuel is needed to provide both the range and vehicle availability for emergency response requirements.”

Chris Rutherford, Head of Fleet Strategy and Transformation at LAS, added: This project is a key part of our strategy for a zero-emission fleet, to support the NHS aim to be the world’s first net zero national health service, and to meet or exceed the clean air requirements in London.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast