999 gets a lift – Hydrogen ambulances on the way!

A new hydrogen-powered ambulance will hit London’s streets this autumn.

The project, named ZERRO for Zero Emission Rapid Response Operations ambulance, is funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and aims to deliver a prototype zero-emission ambulance for the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust (LAS).

The supplier of retrofitted hydrogen hybrid combustion technology ULEMCo is leading the project, the prototype of which features a hydrogen fuel cell range extender with an electric drive, low frame chassis and lightweight ambulance body.

Promech Technologies has provided the new vehicle with its battery technology solution.

The project, which is currently in the build phase, is expected to be tested in London later this year.

Amanda Lyne, Managing Director of ULEMCo, said: “Given the energy need of the NHS ambulance duty cycle, it seems clear that hydrogen fuel is needed to provide both the range and vehicle availability for emergency response requirements.”

Chris Rutherford, Head of Fleet Strategy and Transformation at LAS, added: “This project is a key part of our strategy for a zero-emission fleet, to support the NHS aim to be the world’s first net zero national health service, and to meet or exceed the clean air requirements in London.”