Birmingham secures £4.5m to boost active travel

Birmingham City Council has been awarded a further £4.5 million to boost active travel and support green recovery.

The money, which is part of the second round of funding from the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund, will be allocated to improve cycling and walking infrastructure and safeguard the safety of these schemes.

A new consultation has been launched by the local authority to seek views from residents and businesses about the low carbon transport measures, including pop-up cycle lanes and walking improvements in city centres.

Councillor Waseem Zaffar MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Birmingham City Council, said: “This second tranche of funding gives Birmingham a real opportunity to continue transforming our transport network, reduce air pollution and provide our citizens with more opportunities for active travel.”