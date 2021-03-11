Northvolt buys Silicon Valley next gen battery tech startup

Swedish battery cells and systems supplier Northvolt has announced the acquisition of the Silicon Valley technology firm Cuberg.

The company has developed a next-generation battery technology based on a liquid electrolyte combined with a lithium metal anode.

The lithium-metal offering is claimed to increase the energy density of batteries, compared to lithium-ion alternatives.

Northvolt aims to develop battery cells for electric vehicles with a lower cost, better performance and increased safety.

Boeing is among Cuberg’s customers and the US Department of Energy and the California Energy Commission have already supported its work.

Peter Carlsson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Northvolt, said: “Combining Cuberg’s strengths with the capabilities and technology of Northvolt allows us to make significant improvements in both performance and safety while driving down cost even further for next-generation battery cells.”