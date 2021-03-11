Infrastructure

Australia eyes one of the world’s largest green hydrogen projects

The facility is predicted to produce 33,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 11 March 2021
Image: Shutterstock

UK-based solar developer Eco Energy World (EEW) has unveiled plans to build one of the world’s largest green hydrogen projects in Australia.

The AUD$500 million (£278m) plant, which is predicted to produce 33,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, will combine 300MW solar PV to power the production of an electrolyser and a 100MW battery storage asset.

The construction of the project in Queensland will start in the third quarter of 2022 and is forecast to create 100 jobs.

Svante Kumlin, Chairman of EEW, said: “The state of Queensland in Australia is well-positioned strategically to act as a major player in the future generation and export of hydrogen.

“This is due to its existing gas pipeline infrastructure, access to a deep-water export port at Gladstone and significant solar resources that make it an extremely attractive location for this emerging industry.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast