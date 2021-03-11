Winds of change for energy prices across Europe…

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:
- Update on the development on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- How demand for gas will change in the transition to a lower carbon economy across Europe
- The plan for renewables and its impact
- The likely impact on power prices in Poland
- What the anticipated heatwave means for summer prices
- Cross border activity, it’s impact on prices and does it mean convergence?
- High volatility in markets and signs of recovery with indicators such as oil, but is there value in markets if you know where to look?
- Carbon remains a price driver
For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.
