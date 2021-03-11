Winds of change for energy prices across Europe…

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Update on the development on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

How demand for gas will change in the transition to a lower carbon economy across Europe

The plan for renewables and its impact

The likely impact on power prices in Poland

What the anticipated heatwave means for summer prices

Cross border activity, it’s impact on prices and does it mean convergence?

High volatility in markets and signs of recovery with indicators such as oil, but is there value in markets if you know where to look?

Carbon remains a price driver

For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

This is a promoted article.