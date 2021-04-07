Troops to march on brighter days after first solar PV plant joins the Army

British Army is looking forward to brighter days after plans to launch its first solar photovoltaic farm have been unveiled.

Located at the Defence School of Transport (DST), Leconfield, the 2.3MW solar farm will span approximately four hectares and will feature 4,248 solar panels.

The project is predicted to supply the DST with one-third of its electricity needs.

The plant is the first of four pilot sites delivered as part of the so-called Prometheus project to increase renewable energy across the defence estate.

The four pilot sites are forecast to result in one million pound energy efficiency savings and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2,000 tonnes.

The three further pilots at Duke of Gloucester Barracks, South Cerney, Gloucestershire; Rock Barracks, Suffolk and Baker Barracks on Thorney Island, Sussex are scheduled for delivery by the summer.

Major General David Southall, Director Basing and Infrastructure and the Army’s Sustainability Champion, said: “The Army remains wholly committed to play its part in meeting the UK’s commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“To deliver this, we are working hard to reduce energy demand as well as increase ‘green’ supply across our estate.”

Greg McKenna, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: “It is incumbent on organisations big and small to show leadership in meeting net zero, and the army is doing just that.

“Large scale solar projects like this can create significant cost and carbon savings, helping customers accelerate their transition to a sustainable future.”