Statkraft completes construction of its second Irish energy storage project

Norwegian utility Statkraft has completed the construction of its second large-scale energy storage project in Ireland.

The 26MW project is designed to provide the stability needed to ensure smooth integration of renewables in Ireland’s national electricity grid.

The new battery, which shares a grid connection with a wind farm, comes one year after the company energised its first energy storage project at Kilathmoy.

The firm said the battery has helped on numerous occasions since April last year to support the grid when there were capacity alerts and short-term frequency drops.

Statkraft Ireland Managing Director Kevin O’Donovan commented: “Obviously, the decarbonisation of our energy network is going to need increased battery capacity to provide that vital grid stability and ensure smooth integration of renewables.”