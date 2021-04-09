Good Energy appoints new CEO

Good Energy has announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer Nigel Pocklington.

Mr Pocklington, former Chief Commercial Officer of Moneysupermarket Group plc, will succeed Juliet Davenport in the Chief Executive Officer role from 1st May.

Juliet Davenport will remain on the board of Good Energy, taking up the role of Non-Executive Director of the company, while remaining Chair of subsidiary Zap-Map.

Will Whitehorn, Chair, Good Energy Group plc, said: “We are confident that Nigel’s digital and transformation experience will help to lead Good Energy in the next stage of the Group’s development.

“This experience will help to accelerate innovation and drive growth across all of our businesses specifically in the new markets net zero of energy and mobility as a service, in which we are already strongly positioned.”