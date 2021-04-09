Tesco hits half million free EV charging milestone

Tesco has announced its electric vehicle (EV) charging network hit a half-million free charges milestone.

The retail giant estimates that is equivalent to ten million miles driving.

The company has partnered with Volkswagen and Pod Point to install free charging points at 600 supermarkets across the UK.

Partners suggest the milestone means the scheme has provided around three million kWh of free ‘carbon-neutral’ electricity.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “As we accelerate towards a cleaner and greener transport future, it’s great to see one of Britain’s most iconic household names leading the way with electric vehicle chargepoints.

“In the time it takes to pick up the groceries, drivers up and down the country can now quickly and easily charge their cars and with £2.5 billion of government support to encourage their take-up, there has never been a better time to switch to an EV.”

Tony Hoggett, Chief Operating Officer at Tesco, said: “Providing customers with charging points offers them a sustainable choice and giving them the opportunity to charge their car for free while they shop is a little help to make this easier.”