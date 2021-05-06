New solvent-based tech ‘could be the key to carbon capture’

A new technique has been developed to capture carbon dioxide, involving an innovative solvent-based technology.

It has been developed by C-Capture, a company based in Leeds, and will be tested by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), as part of a pilot programme.

Increased investment in carbon capture and storage (CCS) has been considered essential if the UK is to meet its aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

C-Capture is exploring different ways to remove and capture greenhouse gases before they reach the atmosphere and is being supported by data and risk analysis from the NPL.

Sam Bartlett, Higher Research Scientist, NPL said: “I am really excited to be working closely with C-Capture and using our gas measurement capabilities to help support wider uptake of their novel carbon capture technology.

“The work they are doing is critical to achieving the UK’s net zero targets and it is reassuring to know that they value the importance of high-quality measurements as much as we do at NPL.”