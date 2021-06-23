Thank you all for joining us at the inaugural Festival Net Zero – and of course, thank you to all of our partners for making it possible.

The COVID-secure, carbon-neutral event at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry yesterday was a roaring success, offering a glimpse of ‘normality after more than a year of conversations and discussions held over Zoom.

Hundreds of people came along to network face-to-face, listen to great thought leadership, learn from their peers and ultimately, drive progress on the pathway to net zero.

Those unable to come along in person were able to attend virtually, with more than 600 viewers watching the livestream of the day’s events.

We handed out the first copies of the Big Zero report produced with our partners, which captures thought leadership from their top experts all about what is needed to hit our 2050 targets – those of you who were not there will be able to download a version from Monday.

Lively debate sessions discussed a wide range of subjects fundamental to our net zero ambitions, focusing around the central topics of policy, technology and behaviour change, while in our Little Zero content zone, the audience learned about the products and services that are available right now to drive decarbonisation.