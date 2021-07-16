Derby City Council drives green mobility with new partnership

Derby City Council has signed a partnership with Toyota Motor Manufacturing (UK) to develop green mobility solutions.

The collaboration will see partners work on a number of ‘innovative mobility’ projects to tackle climate change in the next three years.

The partnership will also build on work already done by the local authority on future fuels.

Last year, the council announced its goal to make the city the UK’s centre of excellence for future fuel technologies, using the region’s advanced engineering background to transform the way low carbon energy is used to power businesses, transport and homes.

Councillor Chris Poulter, Leader of the Derby City Council, said: “Derby is the obvious place to support UK manufacturing, not just for the decarbonisation of transport, but to provide clean domestic and industrial energy and support other regions with the transition to mass production of future fuels, with components, solutions and skills provided by Derby and the East Midlands.”