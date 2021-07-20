Masdar bags 440MW solar PV deal in Uzbekistan

Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy firm Masdar has secured agreements to develop two solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in Uzbekistan.

The company plans to invest up to $300 million (£216m) in these projects which have a total capacity of 440MW.

According to the contracts, Masdar will produce power for the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for a 25-year period at tariffs described as ‘record low’.

Alisher Sultanov, Minister of Energy, said: “These projects are key components in our ambitious strategy to develop environmentally friendly renewable sources of energy to meet our growing electricity demand.”

Uzbekistan’s government has committed to developing 8GW of solar and wind capacity by 2030.