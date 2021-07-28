Atlas inks 240MW solar PPA in Brazil

Atlas Renewable Energy has signed a large-scale solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with chemical company Unipar in Brazil.

The solar energy will be generated at Atlas’ photovoltaic (PV) plant located in Pirapora in the state of Minas Gerais.

It will have an installed capacity of 239MW with 460,000 solar panels and will occupy around 700 hectares.

Atlas has stated that the plant will generate enough energy to power two of Unipar’s factories in Brazil and avoid 40,500 metric tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

Luis Pita, General Manger of Atlas Renewable Energy for Brazil, said: “This contract is a testament to our company leadership in the renewable energy sector in Brazil, as we continue to implement tailor-made solutions with top of the line technologies, elevating industry standards and providing a competitive edge to our clients.

“It’s an honour to be working with a national chemical leader such as Unipar and partner with them to advance their sustainability goals.”