Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Atlas inks 240MW solar PPA in Brazil

The plant will have an installed capacity of 239MW, boasting 460,000 solar panels and occupying around 700 hectares of land

The Big Zero report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Wednesday 28 July 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Atlas Renewable Energy has signed a large-scale solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with chemical company Unipar in Brazil.

The solar energy will be generated at Atlas’ photovoltaic (PV) plant located in Pirapora in the state of Minas Gerais.

It will have an installed capacity of 239MW with 460,000 solar panels and will occupy around 700 hectares.

Atlas has stated that the plant will generate enough energy to power two of Unipar’s factories in Brazil and avoid 40,500 metric tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

Luis Pita, General Manger of Atlas Renewable Energy for Brazil, said: “This contract is a testament to our company leadership in the renewable energy sector in Brazil, as we continue to implement tailor-made solutions with top of the line technologies, elevating industry standards and providing a competitive edge to our clients.

“It’s an honour to be working with a national chemical leader such as Unipar and partner with them to advance their sustainability goals.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast