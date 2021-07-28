SSE Renewables and Siemens Gamesa forge green hydrogen partnership

SSE Renewables and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy have joined forces to explore options for the production of green hydrogen from two onshore wind farms in Scotland and Ireland.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding to co-locate hydrogen production facilities at two selected wind farms, from which hydrogen would be produced through the process of electrolysis.

The companies aim to develop a full green hydrogen value chain, including construction, supply chain management, customer off-take and storage, end user requirements, reliability and operations and maintenance.

They intend to work with green hydrogen customers across a range of industries such as transportation, major distilleries and gas network operators.

The partnership supports the UK and Irish Governments in reaching their net zero goals, including the UK achieving 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030.

Jim Smith, Managing Director of SSE Renewables said: “Hydrogen is rapidly becoming an important and exciting component of the strategy to decarbonise power production, heavy industry and transport, among other sectors. And the revolutionary production of green hydrogen from wind energy offers wider opportunity for markets such as Scotland and Ireland to further exploit our abundant wind resources.

“That’s why it makes perfect sense for SSE Renewables and Siemens Gamesa to come together to explore how we can use our experience and expertise to harness our fantastic wind resource to bring the green hydrogen revolution to Scotland and Ireland and so help decarbonise the wider UK and European economies.”

Siemens Gamesa has already successfully collaborated to bring a hydrogen production plant into operation where hydrogen is produced from an onshore wind project.

The Brande Hydrogen pilot site in Denmark features a battery, a turbine and an electrolyser to serve as a test bed for several technology pathways, including the production of green hydrogen from existing wind farms.

Paulina Hobbs, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Service Northern Europe & Middle East CEO added: “It took three decades for wind and solar to reach grid parity with fossil fuels, green hydrogen needs to do the same in one decade if we are to reach our 2050 carbon neutral targets.

“Siemens Gamesa is committed to making this happen but it can only be achieved when we work together with companies such as SSE Renewables to help springboard the development and we are very excited to see what this partnership can create.”