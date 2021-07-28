One million trees to be planted across UK with £80m government boost

The government will provide £80 million in funding to support 2,500 green jobs, plant almost one million trees and accelerate nature recovery across the UK.

The Green Recovery Challenge Fund will provide money for 90 projects aimed at creating ‘insect pathways’ into towns and contributing towards the government’s target to treble tree planting rates in England by the end of this Parliament.

The projects awarded the funding are located right across the country, all the way from Northumberland to Cornwall.

This announcement follows the first round of funding, which saw £40 million awarded to 69 projects and 800,000 trees planted. Both rounds of funding are projected to support more than 2,500 jobs.

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive at the National Lottery Heritage Fund, who are helping to deliver the fund, said: “From wetland restoration, to creating wildlife-rich habitat for bees, it is vital that we value, protect and rebuild our natural heritage.

“This new funding will not only allow projects to carry out direct conservation which is essential in protecting our biodiversity but it will increase awareness of how and why we need to change our behaviours in order to protect our future.”