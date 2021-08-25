Electricity overuse put behind bars in Lancashire!

Prisoners of HM Garth in Lancashire have built eco-friendly LED lights helping cut the prison’s energy use and save taxpayers’ money.

Offenders are assembling LED lights that use nearly 62% less electricity and are forecast to save around £2.5 million a year once rolled out across the prison estate.

The plan is to replace around 50,000 old fluorescent lights in prisoners’ cells.

Nearly 13,000 lights have already been changed saving an estimated £645,000 per year.

Prisons and Probation Minister Alex Chalk said: “This is the latest example of prisons doing their bit to build back greener as we move towards a net zero future.

“We know teaching prisoners new skills reduces reoffending, and this is an opportunity to combine learning with tackling climate change.”

The energy efficient lighting scheme follows the announcement that nearly 16,000 solar panels will be installed at 19 prisons across England in the coming months.