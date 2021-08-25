Technology

Siemens and Tata deploy tech for 200k smart meters in North Delhi

The system enables timely and accurate collection of electricity meter data digitally, leading to increasing visibility of the network and reduction in carbon emissions

Priyanka Shrestha
Wednesday 25 August 2021
Siemens and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) have announced the successful deployment of technology for more than 200,000 smart meters in North Delhi, India.

The EnergyIP Meter Data Management System, installed and commissioned by Siemens, enables timely and accurate collection of electricity meter data digitally, leading to increasing visibility of the network and reduction in carbon emissions.

It helps consumers in monitoring real-time consumption and better management of energy usage, while also providing them with outage and low power factor alters.

The project is one of Tata Power-DDL’s initiatives for the modernisation of the grid and supports its goal to achieve targets of energy efficiency and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL said: “In partnership with Siemens, we have further strengthened the energy distribution network in our area of operation by leveraging the state-of-the-art technologies.

“The digital technologies have enabled us to monitor critical functions of energy distribution in real-time, resulting in higher operational efficiency and productivity and have proven invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic. The technologies will further help in ensuring more efficient and uninterrupted power supply for our consumers.”

