Centrica signs three wind PPAs with European developer

Centrica Energy Trading has signed three long term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Taaleri Energia for electricity from wind farms in Finland and Sweden.

The 10-year PPA will see the Helsinki-based renewable fund manager and developer provide Centrica with renewable power from the three wind farms with a total capacity of 266.4MW.

They include the 126MW Isoneva and 126MW Murtoluuli wind farms in Finland and the 14.4MW Målajord wind farm in Southern Sweden.

The total capacity added through these PPAs takes Taaleri Energia’s assets under management by Centrica Energy Trading in Finland, Sweden and Norway to 735MW.

Cassim Mangerah, Managing Director of Centrica Energy Marketing and Trading said: “We’re very excited to build on what I believe is already a strong co-operation with Taaleri Energia – by helping push the green transition forward through the development, management and optimisation of renewable energy assets.

“Our route-to-market business has seen strong growth in our Nordic portfolio over recent years and the signing of these new deals further underlines our reputation as a leading player in European energy markets.”

Taaleri Energia manages a 2.8GW wind and solar portfolio in Europe, the US and the Middle East.