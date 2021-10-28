New study predicts nearly 59% of UK organisations will miss 2050 net zero target

More than half of UK organisations are set to miss the government’s net zero goal for 2050.

That’s according to new research by Dr Chris Brauer from Goldsmiths, University of London in partnership with Microsoft which suggests that almost 74% of organisations admit to have “one foot in and one foot out” on sustainability.

Based on a survey of 1,707 UK leaders and 2,153 employees, the report shows that nearly 54% of utilities and energy leaders cited having in-house expertise and skills to support a sustainability strategy as a challenge.

Nearly 37% of people working in the energy industry have concerns about having a clear organisational sustainability strategy, the report suggests.

Steve Chawner, Head of Utilities at Microsoft UK, commented: “The reality of achieving net zero within the energy and utilities sector is no small feat.

“The energy and utilities sector must continue to come together, share insights and collaborate wherever possible to drive a better future for everyone.”