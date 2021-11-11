COP26, Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Policy, Top Stories

COP26 Live: Cities in developing countries secure UK green boost

A new £27.5m scheme announced today will support the development of low emission transport systems in cities including Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, and Bogotá

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 11 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Cities in developing countries will benefit from a share of new government funding.

The announcement comes as part of COP26‘s Cities, Regions and Built Environment Day.

A total of £27.5 million of new UK Government funding is set to support the development of low emission public transport systems, renewable energy generation and waste management policies in cities, including Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, and Bogotá.

The government has also called on cities yet to make commitments to step up and set a net zero target.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said: “By 2050 urban areas will be home to two thirds of the world population, with the speed and scale of urbanisation set to lock in high-carbon infrastructure and inequality if we do not act now.”

The world’s urban buildings, including homes, workplaces, schools and hospitals, are responsible for around 40% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast