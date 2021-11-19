Brits worry more about energy prices than Covid-19, new report finds

Energy prices and not Covid-19 is the top concern for Britons, a new study finds.

A new survey by MailOnline shows that nearly 49% of people admitted that the increase in gas and electricity bills is more concerning for them than the pandemic.

Some 33% of those surveyed said are keeping the heating switched off in cold weather to lower their bills.

Four-in-ten respondents also said they are wearing more clothes when they are at home to keep themselves warm while the heating is off.

A recent report suggested that nearly half of employees are thinking of returning to the office to save on their heating bills.