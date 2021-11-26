Efficiency & Environment, Policy, Top Stories

Portobello Road, ‘non bello’ for cars!

Britain’s most famous market will ban cars completely in a bid to cut emissions and improve the air quality of the area

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 26 November 2021
Image: Willy Barton / Shutterstock

The biggest market in Britain, Portobello Market will close permanently for cars during trading hours to cut local carbon dioxide emissions.

The local authority announced Portobello Road in Notting Hill will be closed to traffic during market operating hours, from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

The decision for a permanent road closure follows a trial set by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in April 2020.

The change will not impact emergency services, Blue Badge holders and residents who have their homes at Portobello Road.

Councillor Johnny Thalassites, Lead Member for Planning, Place and the Environment, said: “Reducing vehicle emissions in the area will also improve air quality for residents and traders.

“Becoming more environmentally-friendly is something we as a council as dedicated to, with our aim to become net carbon zero by 2030.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast