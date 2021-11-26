Portobello Road, ‘non bello’ for cars!

The biggest market in Britain, Portobello Market will close permanently for cars during trading hours to cut local carbon dioxide emissions.

The local authority announced Portobello Road in Notting Hill will be closed to traffic during market operating hours, from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

The decision for a permanent road closure follows a trial set by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in April 2020.

The change will not impact emergency services, Blue Badge holders and residents who have their homes at Portobello Road.

Councillor Johnny Thalassites, Lead Member for Planning, Place and the Environment, said: “Reducing vehicle emissions in the area will also improve air quality for residents and traders.

“Becoming more environmentally-friendly is something we as a council as dedicated to, with our aim to become net carbon zero by 2030.”