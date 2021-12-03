EDF becomes supplier of last resort for third time this year

For the third time in a year, EDF has been appointed to take on customers of a failed supplier.

This time, the company will take on supplying Zog Energy Ltd’s combined total of nearly 11,700 domestic customers.

Earlier this year, EDF took customers of former suppliers Green Network Energy and Utility Point when they went bust in January and September, respectively.

Customers are expected to be contacted by their new supplier in the coming days.

Managing Director for EDF’s Customers business Philippe Commaret, said: “We are very pleased that we can step in once more to support customers impacted by these most recent supplier failures.

“We will work closely with Zog Energy Limited’s administrators to ensure there is a smooth transition for all customers as quickly as possible.”

Two months ago, Mr Commaret stressed how challenging it has become to take on tens of thousands of extra customers.