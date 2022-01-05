US establishes new office for clean energy tech demonstrations

A new US Department of Energy (DOE) office that aims to help deliver on the country’s climate agenda has been established.

The Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations also intends to help create new, good-paying jobs for Americans and reduce pollution while benefitting disadvantaged communities.

It is being established under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with the government providing more than $20 billion (£14.8bn) to support clean energy technology demonstration projects in areas including clean hydrogen, carbon capture, grid-scale energy storage and small modular reactors, among others.

The demonstrations are expected to help unlock “massive” follow-on investments from the private sector to deploy these technologies.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Thanks to the investments Congress made in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will move clean energy technologies out of the lab and into local and regional economies across the country, proving the value of technologies that can deliver for communities, businesses and markets.

“This new office will hire the best and brightest talent to invest in cutting edge clean energy projects and DOE is calling on anyone dedicated to addressing the climate crisis to roll up their sleeves and join us.”