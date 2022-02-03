Social homes boosted with low carbon heating solution by UKPN

Some 25 social homes across the South East will be fitted with low carbon heating measures in a bid to set an example of how social housing could benefit from green heating.

The so-called ‘Right to Heat’ project will see hybrid boilers, which use both gas and electricity, installed alongside solar panels and batteries.

The heating systems have smart controls that can automatically switch between gas and electricity at certain times during the day, depending on different factors including changing energy costs.

With solar panels providing renewable energy and batteries storing the power, residents will also use less energy, saving money and reducing household emissions.

The development of the project follows a partnership between electricity network operator UK Power Networks, Stonewater, Social Energy, Passiv UK, and SGN.

Ian Cameron, head of customer services and innovation at UK Power Networks, said: “Right to Heat is about creating a scalable template for social housing so no one is left behind in tackling the climate crisis.

“We’re determined to make the transition work for all our customers, no matter their circumstances.”