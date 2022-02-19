Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Hydrogen makes Scottish streets cleaner and greener!

Hydrogen-powered refuse trucks start cleaning streets in Aberdeen

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Saturday 19 February 2022
Councillor Jenny laing with the new Hydrogen Waste lorry- HECTOR-at Kittybrewster hydrogen refuel station (Image: Aberdeen City Council)

Scotland‘s Aberdeen has launched a hydrogen-fuelled waste collection vehicle which is described to be the UK’s first.

The refuse truck will start collecting waste and recycling around the city from early March.

Its journeys are forecast to lead to emissions savings of more than 25 kilograms carbon dioxide equivalent across a year compared to a diesel truck.

The deployment of the new waste collection vehicle will also help inform decisions about further rollouts of hydrogen-fuelled trucks in the coming years.

The hydrogen fuel cell waste truck is one of seven that will be deployed across pilot sites in northwest Europe, including the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Germany.

Each of these trucks is expected to be tested in various environments and settings.

Aberdeen City Council City Growth and Resources Convener Councillor Ryan Houghton said: “The launch of the new waste truck comes hot on the heels of the new joint venture company with bp to deliver the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub and all of these projects cement our position as a pioneering, climate positive city and an important step forward in our hydrogen journey.”

