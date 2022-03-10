Latest Jobs – Net Zero Analyst – Energise

Net Zero consultancy Energise are looking to expand their team and are seeking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’, but questions it and then seeks to improve it.

Energise are currently seeking a Net Zero Analyst to join a growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to work effectively, have good communication & problem-solving skills, and the ability to work with complex software while seeing the wider picture.

Are you:​

able to build great relationships on a foundation of trust, respect and vulnerability?

a natural problem solver and solution finder?

a self-starter and able to use your own initiative?

passionate about sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that?

efficient in your use of time?

friendly and approachable?

committed to personal growth and professional development?

ready to cause good trouble?

If you answered yes to all the above, then read on…

​The Role

The Net Zero Analyst will report to our Data, Systems & Reporting Lead, and will support a range of data driven outcomes for the Operations Team including informative and solution focussed reporting for our customers, that delivers insight into their energy consumption and carbon emissions.

As part of this role, you will be expected to:

Make recommendations on how we can continually improve our processes and systems

Analyse and interpret different types of data

Administer data in an accurate and efficient manner

Run and report on the integrity of our data

Compile carbon footprint reports

Support on the compilation of scenario models

Write reports that inspire our customers to take action

Attend and facilitate customer meetings and contribute to the delivery of presentations

Support on the administration of our in-house data management systems

Assist with service design to enhance our service provision and associated processes

Plan your workflow and manage your own time, ensuring work is effectively delivered on time, in full, within budget in a way that wows our customers

Act as a catalyst for change and contributing to our ambition to support 1% of the UK to go Net Zero by 2025, by being curious, focused and innovative

Experience & Qualifications

Required

Data entry and administration

Customer Service

Microsoft Office Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Outlook

Must be able to work in a collaborative team environment, which includes discussions around creative reviews, giving and receiving constructive feedback to and from fellow team members and clients

Desirable

Data analysis and reporting

Familiarity with energy and carbon data and information specifically around the GHG Protocol

Knowledge of the energy and carbon industry and a passion to contribute to the ESG agenda

Monitoring and targeting reporting

Desirable Attributes

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Highly organised and proactive in your approach to work

Ability to maintain a high level of accuracy in preparing and entering information

Excellent time management and the ability to work to tight deadlines

High Level of numeracy

Enjoy being positively challenged and positively challenging others to continually improve

Skills you will gain

Analytical and data information interpretation skills

Development of Excel knowledge and application

System and data management (with a focus on SystemsLink, RETScreen and internally developed systems)

Presentation and communication skills

Energy management in the built environment

Energy and carbon compliance schemes

Carbon Footprinting

Net Zero modelling

Understanding of our services and topics related to delivering carbon and energy management projects and the wider climate change/sustainability agenda (supporting our mission to get 1 in 100 people to go Net Zero)

Career path

This is an entry level role, and the career path is an indication of the incremental steps which can be achieved within Energise subject to a role being available and the required skills being reached:

Senior Net Zero Analyst

Net Zero Consultant

Senior Net Zero Consultant

Principal Net Zero Consultant

Deputy Head of

Head of

Package

​Salary of £22,800

Pension Scheme (matched 5% contribution)

Unlimited holidays (minimum of 28 per year and 5 per quarter)

Bonus scheme (employee and company-performance related) of up to 5% of base salary

Additional benefits information is available on Our Impact page

How to Apply

If you feel this role is for you and you have the relevant experience, passion and enthusiasm, find out all about it by following this link and filling in an application as directed by the portal.

Data will be anonymised before submission to the department for consideration for the role to reduce the risk of unintentional discrimination.

Your deadline to apply is 24th March.

Please do not call or email if you are a recruitment agency.

Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee.