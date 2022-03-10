Latest Jobs – Software Developer / Senior Software Developer – Energise

Net Zero consultancy Energise are looking to expand their team and are seeking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’, but questions it and then seeks to improve it.

Energise are currently seeking a Senior Software Developer to join a growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to work effectively, have good communication & problem-solving skills, and the ability to work with complex software while seeing the wider picture.

Are you:​

able to build great relationships on a foundation of trust, respect and vulnerability?

a natural problem solver and solution finder?

a self-starter and able to use your own initiative?

passionate about sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that?

efficient in your use of time?

friendly and approachable?

committed to personal growth and professional development?

ready to cause good trouble?

If you answered yes to all the above, then read on…

The Role

As a Software Developer you will help design, build and implement software to support Energise’s mission to be the catalyst for 1% of the UK to go Net Zero by 2025. You will support us in developing our end-to-end Net Zero solutions and mobile engagement platform(s) to deliver Net Zero for Corporates, SMEs, and individuals, families and communities. You will work with a high level of autonomy, whilst also combining as a close collaborative unit with two existing colleagues who already support this area to solve challenges and guarantee success. As a new role, there is an opportunity for you to have a unique impact on our mission.

As part of this role, you will be expected to:

Work with other developers to design algorithms and flowcharts

Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications

Provide support for the management of our database(s)

Integrate software components and third-party programs

Verify and deploy programs and systems

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software

Code and modify documents; review API documentation for accuracy

Perform code analysis, code reviews, and software reliability analysis

Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements and enhancements

Gather and evaluate user feedback

Recommend and execute improvements

Collaborate with the wider team to identify functionality improvements that will enhance the customer experience

Create technical documentation for reference and reporting

Stay up to date with new technology trends

Assist with software project management and reporting

Perform other duties as assigned

​The Candidate

Essential Experience & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience is required

Minimum 3+ years’ experience developing in JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, with experience of working on SQL databases

Hands-on experience working with common JavaScript frameworks and libraries

Experience with UI/UX design

Full development life cycle experience from requirements analysis through coding and release

Solid understanding of API design and implementation

Must be able to work in a collaborative team environment, which includes discussions around creative reviews, giving and receiving constructive feedback to and from fellow team members and clients

Languages: JavaScript

Frameworks: React, Vue, AngularJS, Node.js, .NET

Databases: SQL Server

Desirable Experience

Experience leveraging back-end technologies to integrate server-side capabilities into front-end code such as REST, JSON, ASP.NET, SQL Server etc.

Experience with ZOHO Creator and the ZOHO suite of applications

Skills you will gain

Further development of your development skills

Exposure to new languages and frameworks

Opportunities to be involved in innovative projects in a fast-growing business

Opportunities to be involved in mobile app development

Career path

This is an intermediate level role, and the below career path is an indication of the incremental steps which can be achieved within Energise subject to a role being available and the required skills being reached:

Developer

Senior Developer

Development Lead

Head of

Package

​Salary of £32,125 – £40,800 (dependent on experience)

Pension Scheme

Unlimited Annual Leave policy

Bonus scheme (employee and company-performance related)

Additional benefits information is available on Our Impact page

How to Apply

If you feel this role is for you and you have the relevant experience, passion and enthusiasm, find out all about it by following this link and filling in an application as directed by the portal.

Data will be anonymised before submission to the department for consideration for the role to reduce the risk of unintentional discrimination.

Your deadline to apply is 18th March.

Please do not call or email if you are a recruitment agency.

Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee.