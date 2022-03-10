‘Technical glitch’ delays NI government support payment for energy bills

A ‘technical glitch’ has not allowed thousands of households in Northern Ireland to receive a one-off payment of £200 as government support for rising energy bills.

Northern Ireland’s Minister for Communities expressed her disappointment about the development.

Deirdre Hargey said: “The much-needed energy payment of £200 will now begin to be paid directly to peoples’ accounts on Friday.

“I am disappointed that the Department for Work and Pensions experienced a technical glitch in payments not going ahead on Thursday.

“I have been assured this morning that the issue has been rectified.”

The measure was announced in January – it aims to target more than 280,000 families facing hardship caused by soaring energy bills.