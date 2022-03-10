Energy switching is 79% lower than in February last year

Energy switching activity last month was 79% lower than in February 2021.

That’s according to the latest figures by ElectraLink which show that just 95,000 switches completed in February.

However, the report suggests that was a minor recovery after three consecutive months of record lows in energy switching.

The soaring energy prices have forced nearly 30 energy suppliers to cease to trade.

All these exits have left customers without many choices to shop around and choose the best deals for them.

ElectraLink estimated that there were 1,000 more energy switches last month than in January.

Based on current levels of switching in early March, analysts expect around 150,000 switches to complete this month.