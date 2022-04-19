US seeks views on design of $225m Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is seeking views on the design of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $225 million (£173m) in funding for improved implementation of building energy codes.

The funding will assist state agencies and partners to improve the energy efficiency of the US building stock through code upgrades that will ensure more efficient and resilient buildings.

According to the DOE, modern building energy codes are critical to lowering energy bills for homes and businesses, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring the health, safety and long term efficiency of buildings.

Research suggests modern building energy codes, combined with innovative approaches such as stretch codes, building performance standards and policies supporting advanced energy and climate goals, can lead to more than $138 billion (£106bn) in energy cost savings and avoid 900 million metric tons of carbon emissions.

This funding will support increased compliance with energy codes in the form of workforce development in advanced technologies, construction practices and sustained building science.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Slashing building emissions is an absolute ‘must-do’ on the path to beating the climate crisis.

“We’re seeking public feedback on how to optimise every step of the building code adoption process, from education to implementation, to lower energy bills and create cleaner and healthier communities for every American.”