EDF to deploy 3GW green hydrogen by 2030

It has set aside €3bn to finance this push

Kiran Bose
Tuesday 19 April 2022
Image: sylv1rob1/ Shutterstock

EDF Group has announced its desire to install 3GW of green hydrogen globally by the end of the decade.

The company has earmarked up to €3 billion (£2.5bn) to develop these projects, aiming to become a leader in the European hydrogen market.

These projects will use electrolysis to produce the hydrogen, ensuring it is 100% low carbon.

Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said: “The EDF Group is announcing today the launch of its Hydrogen Plan, a new and essential step towards the objective of carbon-neutrality.

“Low carbon hydrogen is an essential lever for reducing our dependence on fossil fuels alongside the direct electrification of end uses.”

