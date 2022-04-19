EDF to deploy 3GW green hydrogen by 2030

EDF Group has announced its desire to install 3GW of green hydrogen globally by the end of the decade.

The company has earmarked up to €3 billion (£2.5bn) to develop these projects, aiming to become a leader in the European hydrogen market.

These projects will use electrolysis to produce the hydrogen, ensuring it is 100% low carbon.

Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said: “The EDF Group is announcing today the launch of its Hydrogen Plan, a new and essential step towards the objective of carbon-neutrality.

“Low carbon hydrogen is an essential lever for reducing our dependence on fossil fuels alongside the direct electrification of end uses.”