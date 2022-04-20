Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Government urged to introduce a “social tariff”

The boss of ScottishPower has called on ministers to give the most vulnerable £1,000 off bills

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 20 April 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The government has been urged to implement a social tariff strategy to protect customers against soaring energy prices.

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of ScottishPower suggested the measure could benefit millions of billpayers.

Speaking during a parliamentary session about the energy pricing and the future of the energy market, Mr Anderson said: “The government should introduce a ‘deficit fund’.

“For vulnerable and fuel poor customers, £1,000 should be taken off their bills and put into a fund. That fund can then be repaid over a ten-year period.

“You can spread that across the whole consumer base or the government can partially fund it. The problems have got to the size and scale that it requires something significant of that nature.

“Moving to a social tariff is what the country needs. And we should implement it when we get a bit more stability and a little bit less volatility in the market.”

Keith Anderson said the price cap should be changed to be a social tariff targeted to discount the price to people in poverty.

He added: “Now, customers on a prepayment meter pay more and that is perverse and a social tariff should be brought to discount the price for people in fuel poverty and in prepayment and the cost should be borne by those who could afford to pay.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast