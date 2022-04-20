Government urged to introduce a “social tariff”

The government has been urged to implement a social tariff strategy to protect customers against soaring energy prices.

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of ScottishPower suggested the measure could benefit millions of billpayers.

Speaking during a parliamentary session about the energy pricing and the future of the energy market, Mr Anderson said: “The government should introduce a ‘deficit fund’.

“For vulnerable and fuel poor customers, £1,000 should be taken off their bills and put into a fund. That fund can then be repaid over a ten-year period.

“You can spread that across the whole consumer base or the government can partially fund it. The problems have got to the size and scale that it requires something significant of that nature.

“Moving to a social tariff is what the country needs. And we should implement it when we get a bit more stability and a little bit less volatility in the market.”

Keith Anderson said the price cap should be changed to be a social tariff targeted to discount the price to people in poverty.

He added: “Now, customers on a prepayment meter pay more and that is perverse and a social tariff should be brought to discount the price for people in fuel poverty and in prepayment and the cost should be borne by those who could afford to pay.”