Alok Sharma visits Turkey after UK investment in 1.35GW solar plant

COP26 President Alok Sharma is currently visiting Turkey to build on the Glasgow Climate Pact and observe progress on a new solar farm, heavily invested in by the UK.

Mr Sharma is meeting with Turkish Ministers for Environment, Climate Change and Energy during the trip.

He will see Kalyon Enerji’s 1.35GW Karapinar solar project first-hand; a project that UK Export Finance (UKEF) invested £217 million in.

This represented the most UKEF has ever invested into a solar project, with Karapinar set to be Turkey’s largest – 4,600 football pitches in size, delivering renewable power to two million Turkish households and set to be operational by 2022.

Close to 200 countries signed the Glasgow Climate Pact in November at COP26 and Mr Sharma is set to discuss in more detail with the ministers how the country is looking to make good on this promise.

He said: “I am very pleased to be in Turkey for the second time in just over a year. In 2022, it is vital that all countries honour the commitments made in the Glasgow Climate Pact to strengthen and revisit their 2030 emissions reduction targets this year.

“The transition to clean energy economies is accelerating around the world, including in Turkey. I welcome the commitment from President Erdogan towards climate action, including a 2053 net zero emissions commitment and look forward to seeing an updated nationally determined contribution later this year.”