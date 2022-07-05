Market talks worst case scenarios for energy supply and costs ahead of winter

Topics explored include:

Oil remains stuck and while higher prices today aren’t exceptional, the backdrop is one of outlook vs near term supply. Product prices become a hot topic

Gas prices surge ahead of Norwegian strikes that will impact UK supplies, with the Norwegian Government questioning such action during an energy crisis

Concern of the impact of costs on manufacturing, in particular where there are continuous processes that can’t simply be turned off, or managed, to reduce impact

Power simply reflects fuel input costs such as gas, carbon and coal, and there is no good news here

UK still exporting significant volumes of power to France, a nation in crisis with its nuclear fleet

The reality for UK energy users and suppliers is that due to the market structure we are less likely to feel the instant disruption that France and Germany face, but at what cost

Do you need help to formulate a buying strategy to mitigate the impact of commodity market volatility on your energy contracts?

Read our client case studies, to see how clients of Alfa Energy have successfully managed their contract procurement and buying decisions to yield savings in challenging circumstances.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

Go here for further information about strategy development, contract procurement and energy risk management.

This is a promoted articl;e.