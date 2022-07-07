Oxford launches cut-price heat pump project

Oxford has set out a plan to create some of the UK’s first low carbon neighbourhoods.

The ‘Clean Heat Streets’ project, one of several successful bids selected for funding through BEIS Heat Pump Ready Programme, will be led by Samsung, alongside smart energy solutions firm SMS and heating systems firm BOXT.

Working with Oxford University, Oxford Brookes University, and Oxfordshire County Council, phase one of the project will develop new ways of selecting the most suitable neighbourhoods to achieve a high uptake of heat pumps.

Behavioural technologists will then work to develop a consumer offer for smart heat pumps.

If successful, phase two will see ‘Clean Heat Streets’ trialled across 3,000 homes in Oxford, connecting consumers to local installers in a way that removes much of the cost from a heat pump installation.

The government has already set a target of installing as many as 600,000 heat pumps in homes every year by 2028.

A few months ago, analysts suggested installing heat pumps and boosting energy efficiency should be the government’s priority rather than hydrogen for decarbonising home heating.

Sam Hunt, Director of New Energy Systems at SMS, said: “Providing heating and hot water in our homes accounts for around 15% of all UK emissions. So, if we are to realistically realise net zero carbon by 2050, heat is a critical source of emissions that we need to start reducing now.”