Chancellor ‘deeply concerned’ about people freezing this winter

Chancellor has today admitted that he is “deeply concerned” about people freezing from the cold at home this winter as they will be unable to put their heating on.

Speaking to Sky News about the current financial pressure on household bills and the potential government support, Nadhim Zahawi said: “I am deeply concerned.

“My preference is targeting the help. It’s better to target the help for those families that really need it, target it for SMEs, hospitality, high energy use sectors and maybe some larger businesses who are also finding it very difficult.

“When your energy bill has gone up by three and a half times, it’s very difficult to be able to sustain your business.

“I don’t want to see that scarring effect that we could be left with in the economy. All that work, we will make sure is ready for the incoming Prime Minister.”

A few days ago, the Chancellor urged Britons to look at possible measures to cut their energy use.

According to a report published earlier today by the Resolution Foundation, UK households are set to see their spending power cut by an average of £3,000 by the end of 2023.

The analysis suggests soaring energy bills will push an extra three million people into poverty.

The think tank has said the new Prime Minister and Chancellor will have to tackle the “deepest living standards squeeze in a century”.