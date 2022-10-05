Liz Truss speech cut off by Greenpeace protesters

Greenpeace activists interrupted a speech by the Prime Minister at a conference organised by the Conservative Party in Birmingham earlier today.

While Liz Truss was speaking about the new growth plan for Britain, a pair of protesters stood up holding a yellow banner with the words “Who voted for this?” in a protest against the government’s plans on fracking.

Seconds after their protest, the members of Greenpeace were escorted out by security guards.

Outside the Conservative Party Conference, when asked by reporters about the message protesters wanted to send through their action, they said: “Nobody voted for fracking, nobody voted to cut benefits, nobody voted to trash nature, nobody voted to scrap workers’ rights.

“There’s a whole host of things that the Conservatives were elected to do in 2019 that they are simply not doing. And we needed to take that message and represent the public and actually push for Liz Truss to remain true.”