COP President says King Charles is needed at COP27

King Charles should be at COP27.

That’s according to COP26 President Alok Sharma, following Buckingham Palace’s statement that the monarch would not be present in Egypt next month.

Sharma is a member of Liz Truss’ cabinet, who reportedly advised the King not to attend the summit after he initially wanted to deliver a speech.

Charles spoke at last year’s COP event in Glasgow about the perilous situation the world finds itself in regarding climate change and how it should tackle this.

Mr Sharma stated: “I would certainly like to see His Majesty attend and that is a message I am getting from countries around the world.

“Of course, he is head of state in the UK but he is also head of state in other countries, some of which are very much on the front line of climate change.”

On Sunday, the Palace released a statement reading “with mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend.”

The King is a “huge global champion of the environment and tackling climate change long before it was a mainstream issue,” Sharma added after refusing to comment on the Prime Minister’s alleged advice.

Liz Truss has not confirmed whether she herself will be attending COP27, despite her continued affirmation that she supports the UK achieving net zero by 2050.