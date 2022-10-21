Germany: “We will not be blackmailed by turning off the gas tap”

The German Chancellor has said Russia’s President Vladimir Putin uses energy and hunger as weapons addressing the Parliament.

Olaf Scholz said that measures taken in the last couple of weeks could help the country go through the winter energy crisis.

Last week, Germany saw the first gas delivered from France – the country has also started receiving increasing gas deliveries from other countries, including Norway.

Olaf Scholz said: “We will get through this winter just fine. We have taken care of that. With the €200 billion (£174bn) programme, we ensure that nobody has to be afraid of the high prices for electricity, gas or heat.

“We will not be blackmailed by turning off the gas tap.”

Mr Scholz said all the measures introduced in recent weeks had been instrumental in filling the country’s gas storage facilities.

He confirmed that the target of 95% gas storage available had already been hit – “that’s a huge achievement”, Olaf Scholz has said.

The Chancellor explained that although he asked coal power stations to remain open this winter, Russia’s war must not lead to “a worldwide renaissance for coal”.

The German Chancellor added: “Putin when he thinks he is succeeding, is wrong in his war of aggression and in using hunger and energy as weapons.

“He wants to sow fear, divide and intimidate Europe. He achieves the opposite: our country stands together.”