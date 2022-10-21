Siemens Gamesa seals Finnish onshore wind deal

Siemens Gamesa has signed a wind turbine deal for a wind farm in Finland.

The 105MW Mikonkeidas wind project will be equipped with 16 turbines – the project is due to be commissioned in 2024, according to the deal, which includes a 35-year service contract.

Michael Raschemann, Managing Director at Energiequelle, said: “We are looking forward to a successful cooperation with one of the world’s leading wind energy turbine and service providers.”

Wind energy in Finland accounts for 10% of the country’s electricity – the country aims to increase it to at least 27% by 2025.