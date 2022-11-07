New 15MW solar farm in Hampshire given green light

A new solar farm which will have a capacity of 15MW has been given the green light by Tees Valley Borough Council.

The South Park Solar Farm, in North West Hampshire, will generate green electricity to power the needs of around 4,200 homes annually.

It will be developed by Renewable Connections in partnership with European Energy and once operational will have a lifespan of up to 40 years.

The solar farm is also estimated to save 268,000 tonnes of CO2 over the lifetime of the project – equivalent to the taking more than 58,000 cars off UK roads.

John Leith, Development Director at Renewable Connections said: “We are delighted Tees Valley Borough Council have granted consent for South Park Solar Farm. The Council declared their own climate emergency in 2019 and solar is one of the cleanest, lowest cost forms of energy available that can be quickly deployed.

“Throughout the project development we engaged with local people and the feedback received helped shape the final design of the solar farm, which includes proposals to greatly enhance the biodiversity of the area, creating new habitats and offering food and shelter to wildlife.”