EU to deliver additional energy equipment to Ukraine

The EU Commission has announced plans to deliver further energy equipment and emergency aid to Ukraine following the ongoing Russian attacks.

The latest support comes from Belgium, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, Slovakia and Sweden, which includes energy supplies, water trucks and buses, first aid kits, protective clothing and firefighting equipment, among others.

This brings the total material aid sent to Ukraine to 74,000 tonnes worth more than €450 million (£394m), in addition to the €523 million (£458m) in financial humanitarian assistance already provided since Russia’s invasion of the country.

The announcement follows the UK Government releasing £5 million of a £10 million commitment this week to help rebuild Ukraine’s energy infrastructure damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

More than 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including transmission lines, power stations and pipelines, is said to have been damaged or destroyed by the attacks, leaving millions of Ukrainians without power or with rolling blackouts.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management said: “The destruction of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is reaching a critical point. On the eve of winter, people are being cut off electricity and heating. The key priority of our humanitarian operations today is to scale up winterisation assistance. The EU is working around the clock to help sustain the electricity supply in Ukraine. Via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, we are delivering power generators and vital energy equipment to Ukraine.

“I want to extend my strongest gratitude to every country that continues to help Ukraine and I hope that the private sector will also step up in this respect. This is the best demonstration of EU solidarity in action.”