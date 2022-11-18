Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Buildings make up 25% of global emissions – how do we slash this?

Tune into this week’s Net Hero Podcast to learn about how the places we live and work in contribute to the world’s carbon footprint and how we can change this

Kiran Bose
Friday 18 November 2022

This week’s podcast delves into built environment – a huge contributor to emissions that is sometimes overlooked in favour of industry, transport or infrastructure.

But cutting the carbon footprint of the places we live and work in is critical to achieving our climate goals.

Chris Phipps from Firstport joins Sumit Bose to discuss energy efficiency in buildings, the challenges and how the world should set out to achieve this.

Listen to the full podcast to learn more about how edifices could be the building blocks of a net zero future.

