Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Smart on-street charging could save £4.1bn a year by 2030

Smart charging installed at public EV chargers could save drivers more than £600 per year, according to a government-backed report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 22 November 2022
Image: LSP EM / Shutterstock

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers could see a collective saving of £4.1 billion on the cost of public charging by using smart charging infrastructure.

A new report suggests that smart charging at public charge points could save drivers £604.65 per year in charging costs compared to conventional public charging.

Data released from the UK’s first-ever trial of smart metered on-street electric vehicle (EV) chargers, Agile Streets, demonstrates that peak energy demand could be slashed by as much as 240MW by 2030 because of a wider rollout of smart on-street EV charging.

This is equivalent to boiling more than 1.4 million kettles, according to the report.

Chris Pateman-Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Connected Kerb, said: “The energy price crisis is a major challenge facing all industries. For the EV transition, we know that this will narrow the gap between the cost of refuelling a petrol or diesel vehicle and the typically much lower cost of charging an EV.

“That’s why now is the time to focus our attention on smart charging technologies that can allow those reliant on public charging infrastructure to benefit from cheaper prices when demand for electricity is at its lowest.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast