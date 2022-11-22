Network arrangements approved for hydrogen heating project

The energy regulator has approved network arrangements for a project that aims to prove that hydrogen can provide a sustainable path to household heating needs.

The H100 Fife is a project developed by SGN that plans to convert at least 270 existing natural gas-powered households in Fife from a methane-based energy source to a 100% hydrogen energy source.

The project aims to provide evidence to inform the wider rollout of 100% hydrogen use for heat on Britain’s gas network.

Ofgem approved the modification proposal – the regulator has agreed to introduce arrangements into the Uniform Network Code to facilitate the use of 100% hydrogen gas needed for the project.