Thames Water lifts hosepipe ban

Thames Water has removed the hosepipe ban.

The water supplier introduced the measure in August after high temperatures and dry weather led to low water supplies at some reservoirs.

Millions of people in Thames Valley and London were urged to cut back on water usage to help the company meet the higher demand due to heatwaves and refill its reservoirs.

Thames Water said water demand fell and, coupled with heavier rainfall during autumn, brought its reservoirs closer to more normal levels.

The company added: “The soil is now wet enough for water to begin filling our underground sources. We predict that just 60% of normal winter rain will return things to normal by next spring.”