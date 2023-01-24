Gemserv acquired by Talan Group

Professional services company Gemserv has been acquired by international consulting firm, Talan Group.

The two companies will work together in areas such as technology and innovation to promote a cleaner energy transition and improvement of cyber security.

Through the acquisition, Talan is set to double its scale of UK operations.

Chief Executive of Gemserv, Alex Goody, said: “Talan are 100% behind our strategy and we will continue to support our existing clients – like those in energy code governance – as well as further growing out across new sectors and services.

“Importantly, being part of a bigger group of companies with similar values means we can offer greater career development and progression opportunities for our people.”

“We have been searching for a company specialising in the energy transition for some time and were impressed by the professionalism and expertise of Gemserv. Gemserv is a great fit in terms of services, clients and purpose-driven impact,” Talan’s Operations Officer Mikael Thepaut added.