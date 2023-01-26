UK must increase public EV charging installations by 288% to meet its target

The government must install 3,130 public electric vehicle (EV) chargers every month to meet its promised target of having a network of 300,000 charging points nationwide by 2030.

The Department for Transport has confirmed that as of 1st January 2023, there were 37,055 public EV charging devices installed in the UK.

Officials said since 1st January 2022, the number of installed public devices has increased by 8,680, a 31% increase.

The report suggests that London and Scotland had the highest level of charging provision per 100,000 of population, with 131 and 69 devices per 100,000 respectively.

In comparison, the average provision in the UK was 55 per 100,000.

The official data also shows that Northern Ireland had just 19 devices per 100,000 of population, followed by the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber with 31 and 36 devices per 100,000 respectively.